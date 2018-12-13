New York Mets
Familia agrees to return to Mets on 3-year deal
by: N/A — MLB: Mets
NEW YORK -- Raised from his teenage years in the Mets organization, Jeurys Familia has long professed his love for the city and the team. He now has plenty of time to grow reacquainted. To fortify their bullpen, the Mets officially reacquired one of...
