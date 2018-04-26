New York Mets

North Jersey
636603659748190601-metscards9

Mets additions of Jeurys Familia, Edwin Diaz solidify one-two punch in the bullpen

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 4m

The Mets have signed Jeurys Familia to a three-year deal worth $30 million, making him a nice setup man for Edwin Diaz.

Tweets