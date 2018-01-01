New York Mets

Familia, Mets finalize $30M, 3-year contract

Jeurys Familia and the Mets finalized a $30 million, three-year contract on Friday, bringing the reliever back to New York, where he figures to serve as a setup man for newly acquired closer Edwin Diaz.

