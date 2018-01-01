New York Mets
Familia, Mets finalize $30M, 3-year contract
by: Sam Miller — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m
Jeurys Familia and the Mets finalized a $30 million, three-year contract on Friday, bringing the reliever back to New York, where he figures to serve as a setup man for newly acquired closer Edwin Diaz.
