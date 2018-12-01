New York Mets

Fox Sports
152813f9eae54646ade1e40ba467afdc-1.vresize.1200.630.high.60

Familia, Mets finalize $30 million, 3-year contract

by: AP Fox Sports 9m

Jeurys Familia and the Mets finalized a $30 million, three-year contract, bringing the reliever back to New York

Tweets