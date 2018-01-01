New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1040732266

Report: Mets, Ramos agree to 2-year, $19M deal

by: Jason Wilson The Score 16m

The New York Mets have reached an agreement with free agent catcher Wilson Ramos on a two-year, $19-million contract, according to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post. The deal can increase to $26 million if the Mets exercise a $7-million team option...

Tweets