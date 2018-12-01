New York Mets

MLB Trade Rumors
Usatsi_11130031-1024x748

Baseball Blogs Weigh in: Kluber, Brewers, Shifts, Braves, M’s, NY

by: rne MLB Trade Rumors 4m

This week in baseball blogs... Chin Music Baseball examines potential destinations for Corey Kluber. Reviewing The Brew proposes a Brewers-Indians &hellip;

Tweets