New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

How Wilson Ramos compares to J.T. Realmuto and Yasmani Grandal -- catchers Mets passed on

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 7m

It would have been exciting for the Mets to add J.T. Realmuto. But in the end, the Mets made the smarter move by choosing Ramos over Realmuto and free agent Yasmani Grandal. And the smarter move is also the better move.

Tweets