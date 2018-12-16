New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The real winners of Mets landing Wilson Ramos: Mets fans
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 2m
It’s OK, Mets fans. You can exhale. For the time being, you can even iron your No. 34 jerseys if you so desire. For the time being, it would appear Noah Syndergaard isn’t heading anywhere. The
Tweets
-
I rolled out a team in a fantasy football semifinal today featuring: Saquon, Thielen, Gronk, J. Cook, Butker. Those five combined for 20.9 points. A total of 4 XP, 10 catches, 119 total yards, zero touchdowns. Fantasy Football is so damn stupid.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
TV / Radio Personality
-
Congratulations to @glfldy7 the Winner of the 1986 Mets Autograph Card Lot including Wally Backman, Tim Tuefel and Jesse Orosco!!! Please DM me your full Name and Address, also mention your prize. Thanks to everyone for playing!!! More Mets Giveaways all week! ?? LGM! ??Blogger / Podcaster
-
Congratulations to the Winners of the Jacob deGrom Bowman Chrome Rookie Card!!! @kyleeredwing @ellieeatonn @nosajf518 @manthapaige13 @bulinsky5 Please DM me with your full Name, Address and Zip. Also mention which prize you won! Up next the Grand Prize Winner!!! ?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Has nerd culture gone too farBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BradyHenderson: As @IanFurnessSea noted, the Seahawks' 148 penalty yards today were their most in any game in franchise history. Previous high was 145 against Denver in 1979.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets