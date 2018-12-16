New York Mets

New York Post
The real winners of Mets landing Wilson Ramos: Mets fans

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 2m

It’s OK, Mets fans. You can exhale. For the time being, you can even iron your No. 34 jerseys if you so desire. For the time being, it would appear Noah Syndergaard isn’t heading anywhere. The

