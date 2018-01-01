New York Mets

The Mets' plans for Travis d'Arnaud and Kevin Plawecki after signing Wilson Ramos

SNY: Metsblog

After the Mets agreed to a deal with catcher Wilson Ramos and took themselves out of the J.T. Realmuto sweepstakes, the Mets plan to stick with Travis d'Arnaud and explore a trade of Kevin Plawecki.

