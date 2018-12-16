New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: New York Mets Have Talked To Detroit Tigers About Trade For Nick Castellanos
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m
The New York Mets have been busy this winter retooling their roster. After trading for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, GM Brodie Van Wagenen followed it up by signing Jeurys Familia and Wilson Ramos …
Tweets
-
Notes https://t.co/WgLeUEfKkbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
-
This looks fascinating. https://t.co/7mN4AGISefBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @HistoryTribune: Traffic stopped due to cat crossing the street. July 1925, New York.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Rumblings on Wilson Ramos' deal with the #Mets, how it impacts the #Marlins' efforts to shop J.T. Realmuto, and other teams in the catching market: https://t.co/9mwZEZXqKUBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @joe_manniello: @timbhealey Rex Ryan burner accountBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets