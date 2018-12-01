New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11093402_154511658_lowres

Morning Briefing: Van Wagenen and the Mets Find Their Catcher

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 4m

Good morning, Mets fans! The New York Mets made a big splash on Sunday evening, signing veteran catcher Wilson Ramos to a two-year, $19 million deal with an option for a third year.Let's see w

Tweets