New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: New York Mets Will Look to Trade Kevin Plawecki After Signing Wilson Ramos
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 7m
The New York Mets added a new starting catcher yesterday when they inked Wilson Ramos to a two year contract worth $19 million with a team option for 2021. Assuming Ramos passes his physical, the M…
Tweets
-
RT @QBConvention: QBC 2019 ticket inventory is down to about 35 tickets. That’s right 35 tickets and we are about a month away from Jan 19th. Don’t miss out on the @keithhernandez, @fonzy9, Ed Kranepool panels/signings.More panels/vendors/Mascots and fun. https://t.co/fX1DejZcpGBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets are now out on J.T. Realmuto https://t.co/qhQOoXOtlKTV / Radio Network
-
Today’s☀️Morning⚾️Lineup? *Should the offseason have a deadline?? *The Mets get real behind the plate. But not Realmuto? *Manny Machado to begin visiting teams (at his own pace, of course)? *We want your (5-star) reviews! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/QDcAUbWdCIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Thanks Phil. This is cool. #MetsMinors
-
RT @NYSportsGuys5: #Mets fans react to Derek Jeter playing himself with Realmuto talks after they saw the team signed @WRamosC3 instead: https://t.co/wEWPrR8C3tBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PSLToFlushing: I wish the #Mets would be willing to support a ~$175M payroll. If you moved Lagares and his $9M you could give Bryce Harper $35M a year and make yourself a legitimate WS contender while being far from the luxury tax. It’s a shame they *probably* wont go to that level.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets