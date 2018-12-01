New York Mets
What’s next for the Mets this offseason?
by: Michael Clinco — Double G Sports 10m
Thus far, the off-season has been an interesting test for new New York Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen. Some fans have loved his decisions so far and others have really hated them, but that’ll be the case for anything. In my opinion, I think...
RT @QBConvention: QBC 2019 ticket inventory is down to about 35 tickets. That’s right 35 tickets and we are about a month away from Jan 19th. Don’t miss out on the @keithhernandez, @fonzy9, Ed Kranepool panels/signings.More panels/vendors/Mascots and fun. https://t.co/fX1DejZcpGBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets are now out on J.T. Realmuto https://t.co/qhQOoXOtlKTV / Radio Network
Today’s☀️Morning⚾️Lineup? *Should the offseason have a deadline?? *The Mets get real behind the plate. But not Realmuto? *Manny Machado to begin visiting teams (at his own pace, of course)? *We want your (5-star) reviews! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ https://t.co/QDcAUbWdCIBeat Writer / Columnist
Thanks Phil. This is cool. #MetsMinors
RT @NYSportsGuys5: #Mets fans react to Derek Jeter playing himself with Realmuto talks after they saw the team signed @WRamosC3 instead: https://t.co/wEWPrR8C3tBlogger / Podcaster
RT @PSLToFlushing: I wish the #Mets would be willing to support a ~$175M payroll. If you moved Lagares and his $9M you could give Bryce Harper $35M a year and make yourself a legitimate WS contender while being far from the luxury tax. It’s a shame they *probably* wont go to that level.Blogger / Podcaster
