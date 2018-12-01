New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11133709_154511658_lowres

Talkin’ Mets: Reaction to Wilson Ramos Signing

by: Mike Silva Mets Merized Online 11m

On Sunday evening, the Mets reached an agreement on a two-year deal with veteran catcher Wilson Ramos. Listen to this short edition of the Talkin' Mets podcast where I discuss the signing.

