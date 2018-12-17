New York Mets

MLB Daily Dish
Usa_today_11222318

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Mets sign Ramos to 2-year deal, Nationals come to terms with Adams

by: Cristiana Caruso SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 48s

This weekend a good one if you love baseball, hate nonsense, and are finally glad the Mets signed a danged catcher.

Tweets