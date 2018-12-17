New York Mets

The Mets Police
Jim-happy

Silly Mets Police blog more popular than it was in 2017 and 2016

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

Hello all, Just wanted to thank you guys – over the weekend, the site has passed its stats for 2017 but also for 2016 which was a playoffs year if you can recall such a thing.  (2017 had actually been passed a few weeks back.) I appreciate you...

Tweets