Report: Mets wouldn't deal Noah Syndergaard for J.T. Realmuto straight up - NY Daily News

by: Daily News Sports Staff NY Daily News 14m

The real deal was not J.T. Realmuto for Noah Syndergaard straight up. According to a SNY report, the Mets were unwilling to deal the hard-throwing righty for the Marlins catcher in a one-for-one deal. 

