New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Familia thrilled to be back in NY, pair with Diaz
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 10m
NEW YORK -- At the beginning of the offseason, Jeurys Familia told his agent that, all things being equal, he would like to sign with a team to be its closer. One of baseball's best ninth-inning specialists the past four seasons, Familia wanted a...
Tweets
-
Jeurys Familia doesn't care which inning he'll pitch in, as long as its for the Mets https://t.co/1Yv7Q9CWwcBlogger / Podcaster
-
Defensively, Robinson Cano is the best second baseman the Mets have had in over a decade https://t.co/mXqFGfyag4TV / Radio Network
-
Back ?! #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
#Mets will introduce new catcher Wilson Ramos at a press conference tomorrow; https://t.co/SnVnKQIbj9Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @ErnieAcostaWFAN: Tomorrow around noon the GM of the @Mets @GMBVW will join @JoeandEvanTV / Radio Network
-
There was plenty of debate the other day about Grandal's defensive value, but it's clear Ramos' value is with his bat. This reference tool not high on Ramos but interestingly enough, Tomas Nido is high on the list. https://t.co/izr9ElEgSbBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets