Mets Should Carry Three Catchers Next Season
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 15m
With Wilson Ramos in the fold, the Mets lineup should prove to be much improved. After all, Ramos has a 120 wRC+ since 2016, and he is coming off a year where he hit .306/.358/.487. Right away, th
Jeurys Familia doesn't care which inning he'll pitch in, as long as its for the Mets https://t.co/1Yv7Q9CWwcBlogger / Podcaster
Defensively, Robinson Cano is the best second baseman the Mets have had in over a decade https://t.co/mXqFGfyag4TV / Radio Network
Back ?! #LGMOfficial Team Account
#Mets will introduce new catcher Wilson Ramos at a press conference tomorrow; https://t.co/SnVnKQIbj9Blogger / Podcaster
RT @ErnieAcostaWFAN: Tomorrow around noon the GM of the @Mets @GMBVW will join @JoeandEvanTV / Radio Network
There was plenty of debate the other day about Grandal's defensive value, but it's clear Ramos' value is with his bat. This reference tool not high on Ramos but interestingly enough, Tomas Nido is high on the list. https://t.co/izr9ElEgSbBeat Writer / Columnist
