New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets sign Rajai Davis to add speed and outfield depth
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 12m
If the Mets’ big splashes are over, the smaller ripples are on the way. One of those came Monday, when the Mets announced they signed veteran outfielder Rajai Davis to a minor league contract
Tweets
-
RT @richmacleod: In signing Wilson Ramos, the #Mets chose to win baseball games... not headlines. My @baseballpro debut: https://t.co/ZmYuP180cV https://t.co/7JUQ2LYyA7Misc
-
https://t.co/NT0W8sl9oq On #MLBNow we talked to my friend Dave Lennon about his Hall vote and followed with conversation about process and more.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This was one of the clutchest home runs I've ever seen live. Welcome to the Mets, @rajai11davis!.@rajai11davis is standup guy who helped orchestrate one of the greatest home runs in World Series history. Good luck on your journey with the Mets, Raj! https://t.co/imWrY3Zt27Blogger / Podcaster
-
Official Team Account
-
RT @NYPost_Loftis: When Frank Gore went down, instead of Kenyan Drake getting the touches, they went to Kalen Ballage. What does that mean for fantasy championship week? https://t.co/rfbOMgyfoZBlogger / Podcaster
-
If you were the #Mets GM, would you have accepted a straight up Noah Syndergaard for J.T. Realmuto trade? #MLBTonightTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets