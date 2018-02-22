New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jeurys Familia fine being Edwin Diaz's setup man after years as Mets closer
by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer — North Jersey 16m
Reliever Jeurys Familia returned to the Mets on a three-year, $30-million deal. He told his agent he wanted to come back to New York.
Tweets
-
RT @richmacleod: In signing Wilson Ramos, the #Mets chose to win baseball games... not headlines. My @baseballpro debut: https://t.co/ZmYuP180cV https://t.co/7JUQ2LYyA7Misc
-
https://t.co/NT0W8sl9oq On #MLBNow we talked to my friend Dave Lennon about his Hall vote and followed with conversation about process and more.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
This was one of the clutchest home runs I've ever seen live. Welcome to the Mets, @rajai11davis!.@rajai11davis is standup guy who helped orchestrate one of the greatest home runs in World Series history. Good luck on your journey with the Mets, Raj! https://t.co/imWrY3Zt27Blogger / Podcaster
-
Official Team Account
-
RT @NYPost_Loftis: When Frank Gore went down, instead of Kenyan Drake getting the touches, they went to Kalen Ballage. What does that mean for fantasy championship week? https://t.co/rfbOMgyfoZBlogger / Podcaster
-
If you were the #Mets GM, would you have accepted a straight up Noah Syndergaard for J.T. Realmuto trade? #MLBTonightTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets