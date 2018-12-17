New York Mets

Mets sign Rajai Davis to Minor League deal

The Mets on Monday signed outfielder Rajai Davis to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training. Davis, 38, a 13-year veteran, spent last season with the Indians, hitting .224/.278/.281 with 21 stolen bases in 101 games.

