New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wilson Ramos: Slowly But Surely The Mets Add The Pieces
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2m
The doggedness of Brodie Van Wagenen in landing Wilson Ramos when they could have folded after the Realmuto failure signals the Mets are back.
Tweets
-
RT @coutinho9: Absolutely elated to announce I will be doing a weekly podcast on Metsmerized On Line beginning this January. You will get Met exclusive content including my one on one interviews with Met players as well as my positive approach which is so needed these days on twitterBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Meet_My_Mets: @RisingAppleBlog Why don’t we skip a step and put d’Arnaud on the DL nowBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeCarbz: @ortega_ronnie @RisingAppleBlog Kelvin Herrera would be a nice piece to this bullpen would like to see them pursue himBlogger / Podcaster
-
Not ex-Mets Nimmo and Syndergaard are here at MSG tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @baseballgods16: @RisingAppleBlog I would use Nido as the backup, release d’Arnaud, and keep Plawecki at Syracuse if he has options left. Otherwise, trade Plawecki for a younger catcher with options.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sign me up!!!If I told you guys Mets would sign Pollock and a LH BP guy say Tony Sipp How would you feel about their overall rosterBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets