New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Astros Sign Free Agent Outfielder Michael Brantley
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 11m
As per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, who first reported that a deal was close, and Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, who confirmed the agreement, the Houston Astros have signed free-agent outfielder M
Tweets
-
Wags and Familia took the Mets bullpen cart out for a spin https://t.co/YTWvivQu0RBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYTSports: The Mets' closer is back. But he's not going to be their closer anymore. https://t.co/hLHIuTgf6DBeat Writer / Columnist
-
There's more to Rajai Davis than being fast or hitting a World Series Game 7 HR Career Walk-Off Triples: Rajai Davis 2, New York Mets 1 More fun walk-off Rajai tidbits here https://t.co/80nVGw9cYUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The New York Public LibraryBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Law: Brantley, Ramos key pickups for Astros, Mets https://t.co/56DrZTI19vTV / Radio Network
-
It were the crummy yes men who doomed Jax, says the musician. #NewYorkForever @dwsmall8 https://t.co/aEf2J1RLlxBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets