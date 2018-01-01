New York Mets
Law: Brantley, Ramos key pickups for Astros, Mets
by: Keith Law — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 3m
Michael Brantley can fill the DH role for the Astros, while the Mets didn't have to gut their farm system in landing catcher Wilson Ramos.
