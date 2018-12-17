New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The Mets want you to know they signed Rajai Davis to a minor league contract
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
My friends the Mets, who didn’t want me to know when the Holiday Party was, did want me to tell you about this. Still no images. Anyway this is good news because now the Mets have a 4th body who could play the OF. METS SIGN OF RAJAI DAVIS TO A MINOR...
Tweets
-
This beef has been simmering a long time https://t.co/K2siHSVwgQBlogger / Podcaster
-
While the Wilson Ramos signing fills a hole at catcher for the Mets, is there room for skepticism?TV / Radio Network
-
RT @rajai11davis: @Mets was my First Major League team I got to watch live. I’m thankful for this opportunity. Go Mets https://t.co/KHmXLjPCfmBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JasonAtTheGame: Andres Gimenez New York Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
"It’s really cool to be able to watch someone really make it look so easy.” https://t.co/WzrOvsVYF0Blogger / Podcaster
-
After three consecutive years of getting a bye into the semis only to fall short of the finals, I am finally over the hump. It gets better, Christopher. I promise. And when it does, it’s sooooo worth it.This might be an emotional decision in the moments following 2 brutal losses, but it might be time to release myself from the shackles of fantasy football.TV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets