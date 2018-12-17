New York Mets

The Mets want you to know they signed Rajai Davis to a minor league contract

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

My friends the Mets, who didn’t want me to know when the Holiday Party was, did want me to tell you about this. Still no images. Anyway this is good news because now the Mets have a 4th body who could play the OF. METS SIGN OF RAJAI DAVIS TO A MINOR...

