New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Police Morning Laziness: Syndergaard hits the Knicks, will SNY include him in NBA trade rumor?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 36m

SLACKISH REACTION: I have to Actually Work (TM) all week. This is exhausting. Wags took the bullpen cart out for a drive yesterday. That’s neither code nor a euphemism. The Mets signed Rajai Davis. The Mets will have a press conference introducing...

