New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

The Queens Baseball Convention (QBC) is nearly upon us

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 9m

The 2019 Queens Baseball Convention, featuring appearances by Mets legends Keith Hernandez, Edgardo Alfonzo, and Ed Kranepool, is taking place on January 19, 2019 at Katch Astoria.

Tweets