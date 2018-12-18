New York Mets

North Jersey
B8c4d5e4-6c3b-4edc-8ed1-156a2deb8c42-mets_ramos_baseball

Mets sign Wilson Ramos rather than trade MLB talent and prospects for JT Realmuto

by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer North Jersey 9m

The New York Mets welcomed Wilson Ramos on Tuesday at Citi Field.

Tweets