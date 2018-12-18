New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11282626

New York Mets Believe They Can Win The National League East Right Now

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m

The New York Mets showed off their latest acquisition today, introducing Wilson Ramos at a press conference at Citi Field. Ramos is the latest All Star player to join the Mets after GM Brodie Van W…

Tweets