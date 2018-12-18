New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Confident Mets GM: 'We're the favorites' in East

by: N/A MLB: Mets 50s

After completing the latest move in a busy offseason, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen is already feeling confident about his club's chances to return to the postseason in 2019. Very confident. "I'm not going to stop," Van Wagenen told SNY's...

Tweets