New York Mets

Mets Merized
Luis-santana-shervyen-newton-560x433

Mets Minors: Top Second Base Prospects Led by Santana

by: Roberto Correa Mets Merized Online 38m

One position that the Mets seem to continue to produce from their farm system has been second base. Major League products have come from players with humble expectations. The last few years have g

Tweets