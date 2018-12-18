New York Mets
Ramos declares clean bill of health for 2019
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 17s
NEW YORK -- The Mets acquired their starting catcher when they signed Wilson Ramos to a two-year, $19 million contract, with a club option for a third year, this week. Ramos was introduced to the New York media late Tuesday morning, and general...
