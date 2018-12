OPEN THREAD - RHP Zach Lee

RT @ SotoC803 : In 45 games, @ jordany023 posted a .352 AVG/.855 OPS, with 2 HR, 20 RBI, 14 SB, 20 BB vs 21 K's and scored 30 times batting out of the #2 hole for the @ TorosdelEste . He's had a remarkable 2018 and should absolutely be back in the MLB. #Mets and @ GMBVW could use a OF'er..... https://t.co/qvs4zxZXlg