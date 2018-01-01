New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets GM: 'We're the favorites' in NL East
by: Bryan Mcwilliam — The Score 53s
The New York Mets have been one of the busiest clubs in baseball this offseason, and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen believes that's produced the best team in the National League East."Internally, we would argue that we're the favorites in the...
Tweets
-
RT @SotoC803: Speaking of former #Mets that honestly should be brought back. RHP Jenrry Mejia pitched last night on short rest and tossed 3 more scoreless innings. He finishes the LIDOM regular season with: (28.1 IP) 1-1, 2.54 ERA, .231 AVG against, 19 K, 6 BBBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SotoC803: In 45 games, @jordany023 posted a .352 AVG/.855 OPS, with 2 HR, 20 RBI, 14 SB, 20 BB vs 21 K's and scored 30 times batting out of the #2 hole for the @TorosdelEste. He's had a remarkable 2018 and should absolutely be back in the MLB. #Mets and @GMBVW could use a OF'er..... https://t.co/qvs4zxZXlgBlogger / Podcaster
-
Even before he was on #Mets, @45PedroMartinez was my favorite pitcher of all time! Why? Here >> https://t.co/qGQ7v4yhco #LGM #RedSox #VoteForPedroBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Depth. #MetsSource: Mets have signed RHP Zach Lee to a minor league deal. The Dodgers former first round pick had a 3.65 ERA in 145.2 innings between AA and AAA last season in Rays organization.Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Source: Mets Sign Former First Rounder Zach Lee https://t.co/T9maOksPZM #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets