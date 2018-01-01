New York Mets

The Real Star Of Mike Piazza's Doomed Foray Into Italian Soccer Is His Wife

by: Laura Wagner Deadspin 12m

Over at The Athletic, author Robert Andrew Powell wrote an entertaining and comprehensive story about Mike Piazza’s disastrous two-year tenure as owner of third-tier Italian soccer team Reggio Emilia, and it has everything: Piazza’s obvious desire...

