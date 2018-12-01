New York Mets
Source: Mets Sign Former First Rounder Zach Lee
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 12m
A source told me on Tuesday, that the New York Mets have signed right-handed pitcher Zach Lee to a minor league deal.Lee, 27, was the Dodgers first round pick (28th overall) in the 2010 draft
