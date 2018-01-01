New York Mets

Mets GM: Would argue we're NL East favorites

by: Enrique Rojas ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2m

New GM Brodie Van Wagenen on Tuesday introduced Wilson Ramos, the fourth All-Star to join the Mets since Van Wagenen was hired in late October, and touted the revamped team as the division favorite.

