Daniel Murphy playing 145 games at 1B and 3B for the 2019 Mets seems a good idea, who says no?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police
I know I am biased…but the Mets lack a first baseman, and Lyin’ Todd Frazier isn’t that good. And lies to umpires. Sad. What say you about bringing Murph back where he belongs, now that Murph-hater Sandy is gone. I know, I know, he’s a Net Negative.
