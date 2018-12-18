New York Mets

Daniel Murphy playing 145 games at 1B and 3B for the 2019 Mets seems a good idea, who says no?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

I know I am biased…but the Mets lack a first baseman, and Lyin’ Todd Frazier isn’t that good.  And lies to umpires.  Sad. What say you about bringing Murph back where he belongs, now that Murph-hater Sandy is gone. I know, I know, he’s a Net Negative.

