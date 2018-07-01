New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10987449_154511658_lowres-560x425

Asdrubal Cabrera Return To The Mets “Still A Possibility”

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 15m

According to Matt Ehalt of The Record, there is "still a possibility" that Asdrubal Cabrera returns to the Mets in 2019.Ehalt tweeted earlier today that "We'll see if anything comes of it, but

Tweets