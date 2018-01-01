New York Mets

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen: We Believe We're 'Favorites' in NL East

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 7m

The New York Mets are coming off a 70-92 finish in the 2018 season, but that didn't stop general manager Brodie Van Wagenen from envisioning a drastic turnaround in 2019. The Associated Press (h/t ESPN...

