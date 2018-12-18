New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Someone named Wilson Ramos is claiming to be on the @Mets – wouldn’t I have gotten a press release?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5m
Do you guys know anything about a Wilson Ramos? He seems to be acting like he’s on the Mets. If the Mets signed someone named Wilson Ramos they would have sent me a press release about it, no? Who is this person and why is he claiming to be on the...
Tweets
-
Some people will scoff at an 11-14 million dollar deal for Harvey. That being said, teams will always pay for “what was,” as long as there’s even a slight chance that it “can be” again.TV / Radio Personality
-
As a member of the Mets, Matt Harvey dominated these 10 foes #LGM https://t.co/OpnRjGXoFdBlogger / Podcaster
-
In recent offseasons, Matt Harvey has spent significant time in Southern California working out at Scott Boras' facility. One of several reasons this makes sense as a fit for him.Source: Matt Harvey has agreed to a deal with the Angels.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
One of them will back up Wilson Ramos. The other is headed somewhere else #LGM https://t.co/fufmbsRJL2Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Make Two Minor League Signings https://t.co/XAVsXtfXdT #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Adding Wilson Ramos to the Mets roster gave us a much better idea of what BVW is doing with this team #LGM https://t.co/M8A6wbYUq0Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets