New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-12-18-at-7.19.24-pm

The Mets didn’t send me a Wilson Ramos press release so I wrote my own

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 22m

OK OK apparently this Wilson Ramos guy is actually on the Mets. The Mets who didn’t want me to know about the Holiday Party but did want me to know about Rajai Davis, apparently do not want me to know about Wilson Ramos. I did not get a press...

Tweets