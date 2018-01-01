New York Mets
Matt Harvey's free-agent fizzle highlights risk of assuming things
by: Tom Gatto — Sporting News 3m
Matt Harvey was expected to headline an all-time free-agent class this offseason, but injuries and ineffectiveness destroyed that possibility. That swerve makes predicting what he'll be with the Angels difficult.
Btw, in a post Wright universe, if I’m the Mets I pray every day to the baseball gods that Nimmo is legit. He’s the one they can market and have wow he 4pm VIPs that drive the business. Wright did a LOT of that and earned his $Blogger / Podcaster
Say Alonso struggles. Is there a plan B? The Alarm? Lyin’ Todd? Cut the crap and have Asst to the GM David Wright call his Aces Buddy Murph. You’ll take .289 15 and 80. Don’t listen to Gary Cohen’s opinions.Blogger / Podcaster
Again on any given day the 1986 Mets did not start Teufe, Elster, Hojo, Mitchell, Mazz and Ed Hearn. Some of these guys the 2019 Mets are starting would be fantastic bench depth. Right now there’s not even a human to be the 4th OF. Do Nimmo, Conforto and Juan play 162x9?Blogger / Podcaster
New Post: Scouting Wilson Ramos’ Defense https://t.co/I61TMOwg0X #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JB_August: Weird Flexen but okay https://t.co/W9seJodLlQSuper Fan
No way this ends well. Too many late night burrito joints in that town. My man enjoys Mexican food, which went underreported in his time here - but Mets security doesn’t check in on people in heir homes willy-nilly.I’m worried how this will play out... Stay focused, @MattHarvey33, your story isn’t finished yet... https://t.co/I07VEivxTxBlogger / Podcaster
