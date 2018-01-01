New York Mets

Sporting News
Matt-harvey2-041316-getty-ftrjpg_1x0v91bwqol8b16olbygbj69x9

Matt Harvey's free-agent fizzle highlights risk of assuming things

by: Tom Gatto Sporting News 3m

Matt Harvey was expected to headline an all-time free-agent class this offseason, but injuries and ineffectiveness destroyed that possibility. That swerve makes predicting what he'll be with the Angels difficult.

Tweets