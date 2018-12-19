New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_11282215

Matt Harvey Gets One Year, $11 Million Deal From Los Angeles Angels

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m

Matt Harvey implied a few months ago that he would be willing to sign with any team besides the New York Mets. That goal was accomplished yesterday when the one time Mets’ ace signed a one ye…

Tweets