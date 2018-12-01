New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11093402_154511658_lowres-678x381

Scouting Wilson Ramos’ Defense

by: John Edwards Mets Merized Online 35m

Wilson Ramos is now a Met. After touring the east coast to an extent that would make Kelly Johnson jealous, the hard-hitting catcher has found his way into the Big Apple as the Mets' newest signin

Tweets