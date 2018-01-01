New York Mets

ESPN
I?img=%252fphoto%252f2018%252f1219%252fr479435_1296x729_16%252d9

Is it really that crazy to think the Mets can win the NL East?

by: David Schoenfield ESPN 9m

The new GM says the Mets are now the favorites to win their division. We examine if a division crown is an actual possibility or hyperbole from Brodie Van Wagenen.

Tweets