New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Is Brodie Van Wagenen right ... are Mets favorites in NL East?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 11m
On paper, the NL East projects to be tight -- here's a look at where the Mets stand in the division and if they're actually favorites.
Tweets
-
Barry Trotz sees improvement from Josh Ho-Sang: https://t.co/zB5RZlisqB | @AGrossNewsdayBlogger / Podcaster
-
Thank you, @simeon_woods for the follow! #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
55TV / Radio Network
-
Pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 12.TV / Radio Network
-
How could they possibly have known he wasn't 16? https://t.co/H50pZ76IprBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GemmaKaneko: I asked my non-baseball friends what jobs they thought Noah Syndergaard and Brandon Nimmo had based on that photo of them at the Knicks game https://t.co/pTlEo7X6HLTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets