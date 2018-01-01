New York Mets

Mets 360
Mets-money-clip

A glimpse at future Mets payrolls with Robinson Cano

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 28m

The game is trending younger which is why it was disappointing to me to actively trade for Robinson Cano for his age 36-40 seasons. But on top of the age issue is the pay issue. Cano is owed $120 m…

