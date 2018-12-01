New York Mets

Mets Merized
Robinson-cano-edwin-diaz-2-560x380

Van Wagenen: Mets Are NL East Favorites

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 10m

Brodie Van Wagenen has shown no shyness when it comes to making moves in his brief tenure as the Mets' GM and his boldness was further exemplified in the team's introductory press conference for W

Tweets